Global recall of one million older cars, says Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz recently announced a recall of nearly 10,00,000 older vehicles across the world due to a potential braking system malfunction. According to Germany’s Federal Transport Authority (KBA), the automaker is recalling all the affected cars of the SUV series ML and GL and R-Class luxury minivan manufactured between 2004-2015 time frame.

993,407 vehicles have been recalled which includes about 70,000 units from Germany itself. Indicating the corrosion on the brake booster which can thereby result in faulting the service break is the reason for the recall, said KBA.

The German automakers confirmed the recall stating the move was based on an “analysis of isolated reports for certain vehicles”. “In rare cases of very severe corrosion, it might be possible for a particularly strong or hard braking manoeuvre to cause mechanical damage to the brake booster, whereby the connection between the brake pedal and brake system would fail.” “In such a very rare case, it would not be possible to decelerate the vehicle via the service brake. Thus, the risk of a crash or injury would be increased”, Mercedes said.

The Stuttgart-based company will initiate the recall with immediate effect, till then Mercedes has requested its customers to not drive their vehicles. The company will be contacting the owners of potentially affected vehicles and conduct inspections, replacing the parts where needed or would be making decisions as the demand suggests.