FAME II scheme sees over 2,877 EV charging stations set-up across 25 states

The Ministry of Heavy Industries permitted 2,877 Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations in 68 cities across 25 States and Union Territories under Phase-II of FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India).

The government has formulated the FAME India Scheme in 2015 to improve the infrastructure required for the large-scale use of electric vehicles. Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar. He also said, 1,576 charging stations have also been permitted across 9 Expressways and 16 Highways under the scheme.

Under Phase-I of FAME India Scheme, 479 charging stations have been installed as of July 1, this year. Additionally, under Phase-2 of FAME-India Scheme Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for the development of charging infrastructure for a period of 5-years from April 1, 2019.

Under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme, 4.7 lakh electric vehicles have been supported till July 15, this year. Furthermore, MHI has allotted 6,315 e-buses to 65 cities. Many initiatives have also been taken up by the government for improving the charging infrastructure required for electric vehicles in the country.

Electric mobility has been challenged primarily due to the high upfront costs of electric vehicles compared to corresponding Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) and customer anxiety about range. By keeping all these challenges in mind several steps have been taken by the government of India to address the challenges faced in adoption of electric mobility in the country