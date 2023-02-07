EESL inks MoU with Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Business Council to promote energy efficiency

Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Joint Business Council (IMT-GT JBC) Malaysia at India Energy Week (IEW).The MoU aims to promote the adoption of energy efficiency and sustainable practices in the region.

Under this partnership, EESL will implement Rooftop Solar, LED Street Light Project, Electric Mobility, UJALA, and Building Energy Efficiency Programme in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

As part of this strategic partnership, EESL will provide technical advisory, project management support, contracting and implementation support to execute select energy efficiency programmes from its portfolio with proven track records of successful implementation. The MoU was signed Vishal Kapoor, CEO, EESL, Ir. Ts. Dr. Mahadi Mohamad as well as other dignitaries from IMT-GT & EESL in the presence of High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, BN Reddy, Additional Secretary Ajay Tiwari Ministry of Power, Government of India.

EESL will also collaborate with IMT-GT JBC Malaysia to identify opportunities for saving energy and lowering carbon emissions. Additionally, the IMT-GT JBC Malaysia will identify other new interventions to achieve its targets under Green City Action Plans 2022-2025 and assist EESL for various sector-led negotiations as well as provide support for the successful roll out of energy efficiency projects in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Speaking about the agreement Vishal Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, EESL said, “Our partnership with IMT-GT will further promote sustainable growth across businesses and make energy efficiency central to the growth trajectory of all the cities under the council.”

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Ir. Ts. Dr. Mahadi Mohamad, Director, IMT-GT Joint Business Council, Malaysia added, “We are excited to partner with EESL, whose expertise in streamlining energy efficiency and related practices in India is well known. Today, nations all across the globe have realized the value of sustainable development and the need to reduce carbon emissions to safeguard the ecological balance of the planet.”