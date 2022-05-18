Earthtron to install 50 EV charging stations in Delhi-NCR

Earthtron EV has launched four EV charging stations in Delhi-NCR, with an aim to provide superfast charging solution by ensuring a quick turnaround time using its digital platform.

The start-up says the EV industry in India is booming and has a great potential, owing to the government’s move to embrace cleaner and sustainable energy. Apart from this, there is a rising consciousness among people to use lesser polluting forms of travel, like EVs, that may be cost-efficient in the long run too. This is why India is seeing rapid growth in sales of EVs, as consumers rush to switch from gasoline-powered vehicles due to the rising cost of fuel.

Ashish Deswal, founder, Earthtron EV said, “There are many EV stations in major cities, primarily for cabs and commercial vehicles as private EV owners usually charge at home. However, they shy away from intercity travel due to a lack of proper charging network on highways. We aim to bridge this gap by covering all major highways in Delhi NCR. Approvals for Delhi Agra Highway have already been received from the concerned authority. Others are in the process of approvals.”