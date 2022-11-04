Altigreen ramps up capabilities, new facility can manufacture 4,500 EVs every month

Commercial electric vehicle maker, Altigreen has ramped up its production and expansion capabilities with a new production facility in Malur in Karnataka. This move comes on the backdrop of a fresh round of Rs 300 crore investment led by Sixth Sense Ventures, Reliance New Energy, Xponentia Capital and others.

Spread across 3 lakh sq ft, the Malur production facility is fully equipped to manufacture 4,500 units per month, with an annual capacity of producing 55000 EVs.

The company will be using this facility to drive new models and expand operations in domestic and international markets. It plans to aggressively ramp up its R&D and production capabilities while developing a robust pan-India distribution network to offer the best and cleanest last-mile transportation.

The company is also hiring fresh talent for the new facility. Amitabh Saran, founder and CEO, Altigreen, said “We have undertaken an extensive hiring process handpicking promising individuals from 70 institutes across the country. In addition to this recruitment drive, we aim to empower women for the supervision of all blue-collar jobs. ”

Currently, Altigreen is working with 167 domestic and international suppliers, and a total workforce of 975 employees.

Catering to the rising demand for commercial EVs in the country, largely owing to their environmental and economical edge over vehicles with internal combustion engines, Altigreen is steadily building a strong nationwide network.