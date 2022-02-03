To avoid RRR clash, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 postpones release: Check new date

T-Series made an announcement on Wednesday in their social media accounts that mention the new release date of the movie, which is now scheduled for 20th May 2022.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer comedy-thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was scheduled for a release on March 25 now gets a new release date, Indian Express reported. The movie was clashing with SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ that stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. ‘RRR’ was earlier expected to release in January 2022. But due to the pandemic, the makers postponed the release and is now scheduled for a theatrical release on March 25, 2022.

T-Series made an announcement on Wednesday in their social media accounts that mention the new release date of the movie, which is now scheduled for 20th May 2022.

A still from the film was shared earlier by the actor. The upcoming film will feature Rajpal Yadav who was a part of the 2007 iteration Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja.

The initial release date of the movie was scheduled for November 2021 but the production of the horror-comedy was affected in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the nationwide lockdown was announced, the team of the movie was filming in Lucknow.

The upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been directed by Anees Bazmee and the movie also stars Tabu. The movie has been written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji and has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Murad Khetani, under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

With new Covid restrictions in the country, many states had shut down their cinema halls. Weekend curfews were imposed in some places, where gyms and malls were shut. Due to Covid restrictions, many filmmakers decided to postpone the release date of their upcoming movies.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the release date of other upcoming movies like Jersey, Brahmastra, Radhe Shyam, and others have been postponed.