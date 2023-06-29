Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ released, Karan Johar apologizes to Alia Bhatt; Here’s why

The much-awaited Karan Johar movie, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ just dropped its first song, ‘Tum Kya Mile.’ Director Karan Johar shared the release of the first song via his Instafram account and stated, “Any love story deserves a fitting love song! And I’m blessed that ‘Tum Kya Mile’ happened to our kahaani (Story). Song out now! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in cinemas 28th July.”

With the vocals of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghosal, and the lyrics penned by the talented Amitabh Bhattacharya, this song is has already hit 3M views on Saregama’s YouTube channel. The song is composed by Pritam.

Shot amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir, it serves as the perfect backdrop for the on-screen chemistry between the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Alia enchants with her presence, draped in ethereal chiffon sarees while Ranveer is donning glamorous outfits.

Source: Instagram

This song is a tribute to Yash Chopra by Karan Johar.

A day before the release of the song, Dharma Productions owner posted the treaser of the song captioned, “In a few hours tum kya mile will be yours….I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashadley pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra…. The thinking evolved mind would say “you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it “ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow , chiffons,the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me…Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true …My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself … She gave her heart to our song”

Karan Johar also apologized Alia Bhatt to make her shoot in extreme conditions.

He further added, “This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot ( a karmic punishment perhaps) Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper….So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song…I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold…This one’s for you Yash uncle. Your fan forever.”

Watch the song here

The film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.Rocky aur Rani kii kahani is said to hit the cinemas by July 28 this year.