Kitne Aadmi The? ‘Gabbar’ spotted in Pakistan’s Karachi: See this pic to believe

Gabbar Singh — the quintessential villain played by legendary actor Amjad Khan in Ramesh Sippy’s ‘Sholay’ — is undoubtedly the most iconic bad guys of Bollywood of all time. The actor has left a long-lasting mark on the history of Indian cinema by giving life to the character of a dacoit that terrorised the village of Ramgarh. So, obviously, Twitterati were delighted when a look-alike of the actor was spotted on the streets of Pakistan’s Karachi.

In an image shared by a Twitter user named Shahjahan Khurram, a doppelganger of the actor Amjad Khan can be seen at a busy bazaar in the Pakistani city. From his hair to green attire, the man has an uncanny resemblance to the famous antagonist. “This picture of a man in #Karachi bearing a stark resemblance to popular Bollywood villain Gabbar Singh is doing the rounds on social media,” the caption of the image read.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the image –

This picture of a man in #Karachi bearing a stark resemblance to popular Bollywood villain Gabbar Singh is doing the rounds on social media. pic.twitter.com/CVD1rjfelg — Shahjahan Khurram (@91Shahji) July 31, 2018

He lost the way and people are thinking he is gabar.. poor man!! someone tell him this is Naya Pakistan. — Sadi (@Not_a_yes_sir) August 1, 2018

Kitne aadmi the — Santosh Korde (@santoshkorde87) August 2, 2018

Released in 1975 starring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kapoor in the lead roles along with Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Amjad Khan, Sholay was a blockbuster. Khan, who essayed the famous role of Gabbar also had a connection with Pakistan. He was born on November 12, 1940 in Peshawar, which is now in Pakistan.

Born into a Pathan family, he made his Bollywood debut with Chetan Anand’s “Hindustan ki Kasam” in 1973. He passed away at the age of 48 in 1992.

Sholay director Ramesh Sippy, while speaking at the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) recently, had revealed that he had to change the ending of the iconic film because the Censor Board did not quite take to the end envisaged by him.

Sippy said that in his version Gabbar was killed by Thakur but the board didn’t allow that. “They were not happy about Thakur killing Gabbar with his feet. I was also caught in a sticky situation… how else would Thakur kill him? He couldn’t have used a gun since he had no arms. They were also unhappy about too much violence… they said ‘you have to change the end’. I wasn’t happy, but I did that,” Sippy said.