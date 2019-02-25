Jayalalithaa biopic ‘Thalaivi’: Vishnu Indhuri launches logo on her birth anniversary!

Thalaivi: Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad to script AL Vijay’s version of Jayalalithaa biopic

Producer Vishnu Vardhan Indhuri has announced that former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s biopic is titled Thalaivi and launched its logo on her birth anniversary on Sunday.

Soon after her death, some filmmakers had announced biopics and one of those movies is directed by Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Indhuri. K Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Manikarnika fame is supervising its script.

Vishnu Vardhan Indhuri, who co-produced NTR: Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu with Balakrishna, revealed that the biopic of Jayalalithaa has been titled Thalaivi. The movie is simultaneously made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. GV Prakash Kumar, Nirav Shah, Thirumal Reddy, Sunil Reddy, Karky, Anthony and Stunt Silva are part of this project.

Taran Adarsh tweeted a poster and wrote that on the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, producer Vishnu Induri announces the title of Jayalalithaa Biopic: Thalaivi, directed by Vijayendra Prasad, writer of Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, will supervise the script.

Jayalalithaa was born in Melkote, Pandavapura taluka, Mandya district and brought up in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The actress moved to Chennai to be with her mother and started her career as a cine artist. She made her acting debut with 1957’s Tamil and Telugu bilingual movie Mayabazar and went on to feature in over 70 films in her career spanning over 20 years.

Jayalalithaa joined AIADMK, which was founded by MGR, and served five terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years between 1991 and 2016. During her tenure, she introduced several welfare schemes and people across the state addressed her as Amma.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on September 22, 2016, as she was suffering from an infection and acute dehydration. Her condition was critical and she was on life support for many days. The hospital announced that she died on December 5, 2016. The news about her death came as a shock to people across the state and it created ripples in the media.