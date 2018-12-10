Telangana election results: TRS will form next govt on its own strength, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi Monday said TRS will form the next government in Telangana on its own strength and his party will stand by it and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. Owaisi said he will meet KCR (Rao) Monday afternoon adding this is “our first step towards a larger goal of nation building.”

“I’ll be meeting Telangana’s caretaker & next CM of Telangana, KCR sahab @TelanganaCMO at 1:30 PM today. Inshallah hell form government on his own strength, and Majlis will stand by him. This is our first step towards a larger goal of nation building,” the Hyderabad MP tweeted. AIMIM contested eight seats in the December 7 Assembly elections as against the seven in 2014 polls, and supported the TRS.

Owaisi had also canvassed and organised public meetings in support of TRS in the run-up to the December 7 Assembly elections. Counting of votes will be taken up on Tuesday.