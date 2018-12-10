Telangana election results: TRS will form next govt on its own strength, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By: | Published: December 10, 2018 3:35 PM

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi Monday said TRS will form the next government in Telangana on its own strength and his party will stand by it and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi Monday said TRS will form the next government in Telangana on its own strength and his party will stand by it and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. Owaisi said he will meet KCR (Rao) Monday afternoon adding this is “our first step towards a larger goal of nation building.”

“I’ll be meeting Telangana’s caretaker & next CM of Telangana, KCR sahab @TelanganaCMO at 1:30 PM today. Inshallah hell form government on his own strength, and Majlis will stand by him. This is our first step towards a larger goal of nation building,” the Hyderabad MP tweeted. AIMIM contested eight seats in the December 7 Assembly elections as against the seven in 2014 polls, and supported the TRS.

Read Here| Modi government resorting to ‘illegal diversion’ of clean energy fund, says Sitaram Yechury

Owaisi had also canvassed and organised public meetings in support of TRS in the run-up to the December 7 Assembly elections. Counting of votes will be taken up on Tuesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Assembly elections Telangana Elections
  1. Home
  2. Elections 2018
  3. Telangana election results: TRS will form next govt on its own strength, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition