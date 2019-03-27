Ram Madhav calls Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah selfish; asks EC to hold early Assembly polls in J&K

BJP general secretary and in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav on Wednesday said that the party has asked the Election Commission to hold assembly polls in the state early. Addressing the media in Srinagar, Madhav also lashed out at the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and called them selfish.

He said that Mufti and Farooq are okay with contesting Lok Sabha elections but are opposed to local polls over Article 35A and Article 370. Madhav said this while referring to PDP and NC stand to boycott the local body polls in the state last year over Centre’s tough stand on Article 35A and Article 370.

Madhav said the BJP’s stand remains the same on these two Articles of the Constitution.

“The BJP’s stand on these issues hasn’t changed. We have asked Election Commission to hold Assembly Elections in the state as early as possible,” he said.

The border state was placed under President’s Rule in December last year after expiry of six months of Governor’s rule. The Governor’s rule was imposed in the state after the BJP ended support to an alliance government headed by Mufti.

Madhav also took the opportunity to say PDP and NC are promoting ‘dynasty’ politics, adding that the BJP has fielded candidates based on their merit.

“We have denied tickets to many on the basis of dynasty. We have given tickets only to those who have worked in the party for many years,” he said.

Madhav also said that BJP hopes to perform better in Jammu and Kashmir in the general election. He said that the BJP will win all the three seats in Jammu and Ladakh.