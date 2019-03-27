Ram Madhav calls Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah selfish; asks EC to hold early Assembly polls in J&K

By: | Updated: March 27, 2019 1:03 PM

BJP general secretary and in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav on Wednesday said that the party has asked the Election Commission to hold assembly polls in the state early.

Ram Madhav calls Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah selfish; asks EC to hold early Assembly polls in J&K

BJP general secretary and in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav on Wednesday said that the party has asked the Election Commission to hold assembly polls in the state early. Addressing the media in Srinagar, Madhav also lashed out at the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and called them selfish.

He said that Mufti and Farooq are okay with contesting Lok Sabha elections but are opposed to local polls over Article 35A and Article 370. Madhav said this while referring to PDP and NC stand to boycott the local body polls in the state last year over Centre’s tough stand on Article 35A and Article 370.

Madhav said the BJP’s stand remains the same on these two Articles of the Constitution.

“The BJP’s stand on these issues hasn’t changed. We have asked Election Commission to hold Assembly Elections in the state as early as possible,” he said.

The border state was placed under President’s Rule in December last year after expiry of six months of Governor’s rule. The Governor’s rule was imposed in the state after the BJP ended support to an alliance government headed by Mufti.

Madhav also took the opportunity to say PDP and NC are promoting ‘dynasty’ politics, adding that the BJP has fielded candidates based on their merit.

“We have denied tickets to many on the basis of dynasty. We have given tickets only to those who have worked in the party for many years,” he said.

Madhav also said that BJP hopes to perform better in Jammu and Kashmir in the general election. He said that the BJP will win all the three seats in Jammu and Ladakh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Ram Madhav calls Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah selfish; asks EC to hold early Assembly polls in J&K
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition