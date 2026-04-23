Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2026: Terminating the anticipation of hundreds of students awaiting the results for their class 10 board examinations, the JAC has published the result for the class 10 examination on their official website – jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand,gov.in.

Apart from the aforementioned sites, interested students can now also check their results on Digilocker.

How to check results on Jacresults.com

To ensure a smooth experience, students should follow these steps to retrieve their marks:

Visit the Official Portal: Navigate to jacresults.com.

Locate the Link: Click on the link titled ‘JAC Class 10 Result 2026’ on the homepage.

Enter Credentials: Input your Roll Number and Roll Code as provided on your admit card.

Submit and View: Click the ‘Submit’ button to view the digital mark sheet.

Download & Save: It is recommended to download a PDF copy or take a printout for future academic requirements.

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks have the option of re-evaluation or taking the improvement exam. Students can fill out the application form for the re-evaluation once it is available on their website.

Students need to make a note that the marks which are published after the re-evaluation are the final marks and there will be no changes after that. Notably, the students who have failed in a maximum of three subjects can apply for the compartment exam

Students are advised to visit the official websites of jacresults.com and jac.jharkahnd.gov.in to get the latest update regarding the announcement of the datesheet for the compartment exam and the application form for re-evaluation and re-checking.

Toppers list

The Jharkhand Academic Council has released the full Top 3 merit list for JAC 10th Result 2026. In a notable development, four students have tied for the top rank this year. Multiple students have also jointly secured Rank 2 and Rank 3, showing intense competition at the top.

Students from Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Gumla, Simdega and other districts dominated the Jharkhand Board matric topper list.