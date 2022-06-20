Vivekanand Education Society launches three courses in BCom, PG diploma in medical laboratory technology

Vivekanand Education Society’s (VES) College of Arts, Science and Commerce has launched three autonomous courses, namely B. Com. in Finance and e-commerce, and post-graduate diploma in medical laboratory technology. The courses aim to prepare students for jobs and imbibe an entrepreneurial mindset. The PG diploma course aims to deliver structured learning and specified skill development in the field.

The course is designed to offer technical and theoretical knowledge to students who are looking to work in varied roles within the Finance sector. Financial analysts, risk and investment experts are some of the top positions that students can look for after completing this course.

The e-commerce B Com course aims to focus on marketing, digital marketing, accounting, finance, strategy, pricing, and analytics. ​Additionally, it aims to enable students to acquire entrepreneurial, administrative, legal and managerial skills.

“The courses are designed by subject matter experts and senior, experienced faculty members who have a thorough understanding of the industry as well. These courses contribute to redefining the entire education system in India,” Anita Kanwar, principal, VESASC, said.

“We have received positive response to the two new courses that we launched last month. Seats have been filling fast,” she added.