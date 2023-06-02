USC launches Frontiers of Computing initiative; creates futuristic courses for next generation 

The University of Southern California (USC), a private research university, has recently launched the Frontiers of Computing initiative. The initiative aims to foster the development of novel methodologies in research, education, and innovation spanning all fields of study, Ishwar K. Puri, senior vice president, Research and Innovation, University of Southern California, told FE Education. “The inspiration behind the Frontiers of Computing initiative stems from the understanding that computing, including hardware, software, and artificial intelligence, has become deeply embedded in all aspects of modern life. Recognising its widespread presence, there is a pressing need to foster fresh approaches to research, education, and innovation that break free from traditional disciplinary boundaries,” he said.

As per the university, the primary goal of launching the Frontiers of Computing initiative is to propel the advancement of cutting-edge computing technologies. Additionally, it seeks to educate the next generation workforce about tools they will need to rely on in the future, besides developing tools for future needs. “This initiative also strives to foster collaboration and active involvement with industry and society to promote the commercialisation, entrepreneurship, innovation and economic growth across various domains of computing,” Puri said.

The university charges $90,921 (Rs 75 lakh) for two semesters of its full-time undergraduate programme from students residing either on or off campus. However, for students who live with their parents or relatives are called day boarders, USC charges $79,355 (Rs 64.85 lakh) for the same duration, according to the information available on the institute’s website.

The institution claims to focus on areas including artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, machine learning, blockchain, cyber security, quantum computing, robotics, virtual, augmented and mixed reality, and gaming. It is also facilitating discussions on the impact of AI, both positive and negative, on everyday life. “To address these concerns, the USC Centre for Generative AI and Society was established prior to the launch of USC Frontiers of Computing. The centre supports AI research spanning multiple disciplines and drives dialogues that shape policies, fostering an innovative culture to address biases and equity issues that have arisen alongside the increased utilisation of AI, he explained.

Furthermore, USC claims to offer programmes in business, cinematic arts, communication and media, health, and public policy. Through the Frontiers of Computing initiative, the university aims to equip students in these programmes with digital literacy, enabling them to utilise their tools ethically. “We want our graduates to know a comprehensive understanding of the potential and limitations of computing, empowering them to make an immediate impact upon entering the workforce. We anticipate that USC will produce over 28,000 graduates proficient in computing across diverse disciplines and degree programmes in the next decade,” Puri said.

As a part of the Frontiers of Computing initiative, the university is looking to collaborate with various Indian universities in the realm of advanced computing. USC aims to encourage all its students to actively participate in career readiness activities from an early stage, equipping them for internships and future full-time opportunities. “Engaging in internships serves as an excellent means of establishing direct connections with organisations, paving the way for potential employment prospects upon graduation. We encourage Indian students to make use of Curricular Practical Training (CPT) and, if necessary, Optional Practical Training (OPT) to gain valuable hands-on experience and explore full-time opportunities in the United States. These programmes provide avenues for experiential learning and serve as pathways to pursue career growth in the U.S.,” Yannis C. Yortsos, dean, USC Viterbi School of Engineering, said.