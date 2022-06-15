UPMSP 2022: Uttar Pradesh likely to announce Class 10, 12 board exam results shortly

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results shortly. However, the board is still to officially confirm the date and time for the announcement. Once declared, students will be able to check the board exam results on its official websites.

Local reports suggest that the board is likely to release the results on Wednesday. Earlier, a fake WhatsApp message had claimed that the board results would be declared on June 9. However, the board refuted those claims. The reports said the board had already completed evaluation for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

UPMSP CLASS 10, 12 EXAMS 2022

This year, 5,192,689 students had registered for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, while 4,775,749 students appeared for it. The exams were held on 30% reduced syllabi. The board has already declared that students would be given bonus marks for some questions asked from the reduced portions. They will also get bonus marks for questions that had other errors.

The board was forced to cancel the English exam for Class 12 in 24 districts after the question paper was leaked. It had also installed CCTV cameras with audio recording capability at examination centres to prevent the students from resorting to unfair practices. These centres were also linked to the district-level control rooms.

The Class 10 final exams were held from March 24 to April 13, while the Class 12 board exams were conducted between March 24 and April 13.

UPMSP CLASS 10, 12 RESULTS 2022: HOW TO CHECK

To check the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results, the students will have to login to any of the three designated result websites using their roll number and school code, as mentioned on their admit cards.