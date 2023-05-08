upGrad collaborates with NITTE; aims to support Engineering graduates with FSD specialisation.

upGrad Campus, the higher education arm of workforce development and placement company upGrad has partnered with NITTE (Deemed to be University), Mangalore. Through this partnership both the parties aims to support the B.Tech students with the added Full Stack Development (FSD) specialisation to power the skill competencies, according to an official release.

The collaboration aims to increase the number of job-ready professionals proficient in modern-day technologies, thereby supporting India’s goal of becoming a global talent hub. The specialisation will begin in the first year, integrated into the university curriculum, and designed for engineering students interested in pursuing a career in the Information Technology sector. It includes 1400 hours of learning content, over 300 live sessions, 11 projects, and case studies, in line with the B.Tech syllabus to provide a practical learning experience, the release mentioned.

“upGrad campus is focused on bringing heavily practice-oriented curriculums to its learners, and this association is an extension of our commitment. We want our learners to get a stronger understanding of the subject from the very beginning while also helping them acquire market-ready skills for real-life business problems,” Amit Mahensaria, CEO, upGrad Campus, said.

Additionally, as part of the specialisation module, upGrad Campus, will provide placement support and access to an exclusive job portal to learners in their final year, enhancing their employability prospects. upGrad Campus offers industry-ready courses to various institutions across India to boost employment opportunities in the country, as per the release.

