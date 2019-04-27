UP board result 2019 Class 10: UPMSP to declare High School scores today at upmsp.edu.in | Check details

UP board result 2019 Class 10: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the results for the high school\/ class 10th board exams at upmsp.edu.in.Students can check their Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh results on the official website as soon as they have been declared. It is to be noted that the Uttar Pradesh board will be announcing the class 12th results along with the class 10th board results. While the class 10th exams were conducted from February 7 to February 28, the class 12\/intermediate exams took place between February 7 and March 2, 2019 across various examination centers in the state. Check the details below to know more. UP board result 2019 Class 10: Where and when to check results- Students can visit any of the below-mentioned websites to check their board examination results around 12.30 PM on April 28, 2019: 1. upmsp.edu.in 2. upmspresults.up.nic.in 3. www.examresults.net 4. www.indiaresults.com UP Board result 2019: How to check class 10th results via SMS- To check UP Board Result 2019 class 10th via SMS- SMS- UP10ROLLNUMBER \u2013 Send it to 56263 UP Board result 2019: How to check class 10th results on the website- Students can follow the below mentioned steps to check results at upmsp.edu.in Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on \u2018UP Board Result 2019 10th\u2019 Step 3: Fill in all the necessary details Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check your result and save a copy of the same for future UP Board results 2019: About UPMSP- Established in 1921 at Allahabad (now Prayagraj), the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is also Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh. It is responsible for coducted class 10th and 12th board exams for which nearly 32 lakh candidates appear every year.