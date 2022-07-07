Universities should move away from conventional ideas, says Sisodia

To match the pace of rapidly growing technology efficient nations we will have to think ahead of the present times and the way to this goes through our universities, Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi stated.

Sisodia also said that universities need to move away from conventional ideas and think out-of-the-box for the progress of the country to gain momentum.

“For making our way to international rankings teachers and students need to change their habits and mindsets. They need to think out of the box. Universities and students need to move away from such conventional ideas now, only then will we be able to take our country on the path of progress,” Sisodia said at inauguration of the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence at Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT).

Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister mentioned if we want to strengthen the roots of our country then we need to strengthen the school education system and “if we want to touch the sky then our university education system needs to be strengthened”.

The Center of excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) at NSUT is envisaged to offer multi-dimensional avenues for the university and enhance its capability for advanced research in the field of technology.

“Having a center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence is a matter of pride for universities today. It reflects the high-end thinking of the young minds, who are running the university, and taking it ahead of the time,” he said.

With inputs from PTI.

