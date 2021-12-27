The top IT certifications for 2022

Seven in-demand skill sets and certifications that will add much heft to your CV

By RV Raghu

If 2021 is anything to go by, the only constant in the coming year will be the changes brought by technologies, emerging or otherwise. Some technologies that are expected to take centre-stage include artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), robotic process automation (RPA), Internet of things (IoT), and cloud and cloud security, with cybersecurity and privacy being a common theme.

Professionals will need to keep learning, upskilling and reskilling. Here are seven in-demand skill sets and certifications that will add much heft to your CV:

Emerging technology: The Certified in Emerging Technology (CET) certification, offered by ISACA, provides an opportunity to build on your IT knowledge and skills in the domains of cloud, blockchain, IoT and AI. Privacy: The Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer (CDPSE) certification, offered by ISACA, validates the technical skills and knowledge it takes to assess, build and implement a comprehensive privacy solution. Cloud: The Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK), offered by the Cloud Security Alliance, is recognised as the standard of expertise for cloud security and gives you a cohesive and vendor-neutral understanding of how to secure data in the cloud. Robotic process automation: The Microsoft Certified: Power Platform Fundamentals credential provides a look into the possibility of process automation using the Microsoft Power Platform, enabling one to build skills using other advanced applications. ML: Google’s Professional Machine Learning Engineer certification enables ML engineers to design and create scalable solutions for optimal performance through an understanding of training, retraining, deploying, scheduling, monitoring and improving models. IoT: IoTBiz, provided by CertNexus, offers business leaders a streamlined course and associated credential to open collaboration and drive informed business decisions for their IoT strategy. IoTBIZ candidates learn IoT terminology to understand the components of IoT infrastructure, uncover challenges for consideration, and the impact IoT has on their organisation. Cybersecurity: The Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) by ISC2 and the Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) by ISACA are two major certifications. While earning the CISSP certification has been compared to earning a Master’s degree in IT security, the CISM is ideal for those with technical experience who are seeking to advance to the management track.

The author is director, Versatilist Consulting India, and member, ISACA Emerging Trends Working Group. Views are personal