Skill-Lync partners with Renault Nissan Tech to upskill professionals

Edtech start-up Skill-Lync has partnered with Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India (RNTBCI) to train and upskill professionals. The partnership aims to drive comprehensive talent transformation programmes and to launch co-branded programmes to build a talent pipeline for their future needs.

As per the agreement, students of Skill-Lync’s will be considered for entry-level and lateral hiring at RNTBCI, depending upon suitable skill sets and requirements that includes training in various areas, like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, embedded systems, model-based development, automotive design, finite element analysis (FEA), computational fluid dynamics (CFD), and data analytics and data science.

Internship opportunities will also be provided to Skill-Lync students at RNTBCI’s Chennai facility. In addition, RNTBCI employees can also enroll for various up-skilling programmes on the Skill-Lync platform, which are available in self-paced and instructor-led sessions.

“We can create deep expertise for them through our comprehensive upskilling programs”,said Skill-Lync co-founder Sarangarajan V Iyengar. Whereas, RNTBCI managing director Debashis Neogi said that the organization will also give a chance to the trained persons of Skill-Lync to be part of it to develop their careers.

RNTBCI is the captive automotive technology and business center that supports automotive alliance Renault and Nissan globally. Skill-Lync will invest in creating advanced course content to drive year-round training programs at the RNTBCI’s training centre, it added.

