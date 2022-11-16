SIIC IIT Kanpur partners with Microsoft to enable ‘future-ready’ startups

Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur has collaborated with Microsoft to launch the “Azure Society of Excellence”, as per an official statement. Under the programme, SIIC, IIT Kanpur and Microsoft will work together to support the startups by extending mentorship, employment, and entrepreneurial opportunities. Furthermore, the programme aims to enable access to ‘Founder’s Hub’- a talent-employability programme for the future-ready startups in SIIC, IIT Kanpur’s incubation ecosystem.

According to the statement, the partnership aims to help startups at IIT Kanpur to avail benefits of Microsoft Software and services, access to GitHub, M365 resources, training, and skilling on Azure, mentors network, which includes access to Microsoft leadership and expert guidance from Microsoft Valuable Professionals (MVP), Azure Influencers, and startup founders.

“The Microsoft Mentor Network will also lend their support to provide expert feedback and advice on topics ranging from product roadmap to business plans and facetime with high-value VCs,” it said.

In addition, as a part of the programme, the startups from the institute will also get access to flexible, scalable resources such as API Integration with GitHub, visits to Microsoft Tech Center in Bengaluru for demonstration of tech value and scheduled offline or online sessions. Furthermore, they can avail access to Microsoft ISV – Independent Software Vendors, and opportunities to work with Microsoft, and list on the Microsoft Marketplace.

