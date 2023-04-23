Significant increase in number of universities/IITs/IIMs in last 9 years: MoE

The number of Universities, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have increased in the country over the past nine years, All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21 shows. The number of Universities has increased by 70, number of Colleges has increased by 1,453, in 2020-21 over 2019-20, as per the survey.

“The government has taken significant measures to increase gateways to education for the youth by giving a boost to building Universities, IITs, IIMs, and similar institutions across the country. The number of Universities in the nation has witnessed a significant rise in the last 9 years, up from 723 in 2014 to 1,113 in 2023,” an official statement said.

The statement added that 5,298 colleges have been built in the last nine years (up from 38,498 in 2014 to 43,796 in 2023), which has led to increased access to education for students across the country. It is noteworthy that 43% Universities and 61.4% colleges are located in Rural Areas. Moreover, the government has also expanded the number of IITs and IIMs across the country with seven IITs and seven IIMs built in the last nine years, the statement added.

Currently, the total number of Universities / University like institutions registered is 1,113, Colleges 43,796 and Standalone Institutions 11,296, the survey stated. Since 2014-15, there has been increase of 353 Universities (46.4%), it added. Furthermore, the Institutes of National Importance (INIs) have almost doubled from 75 in 2014-15 to 149 in 2020-21. The highest number of Universities are in Rajasthan (92), Uttar Pradesh (84) and Gujarat (83).