PSEB Class 10th Results 2018: Punjab School Education Board to declare scores soon at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 10 Result 2018: The Punjab School Education Board is expected to announce the PSEB Class 10 Result 2018 soon. Though there has been no official confirmation from the board on the date of the announcement of results, speculations have been built that the result would be announced anytime soon. Several media outlets have reported that the board will announce the result tomorrow, April 28, while several others have suggested that the result will be declared on May 1, 2018. The PSEB Class 12 Result 2018 was announced by the board on April 23, 2018. Even for the results of the Class 12 Board exams, the board had not made any formal announcement about the date of the declaration of the result.

Once the PSEB Class 10 Result 2018 is announced, it will be available on the board’s official website. Students can download their results from the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in and also from other third-party websites like indiaresults.com, etc. This year, around 4.5 lakh students have appeared for the PSEB Class 10 Exam and are awaiting their result. Although the PSEB Class 10 Result 2017 was declared on May 22 last year, this year the results are expected to arrive early.

Meanwhile, the board has already begun the application process for re-checking the answer sheets of the students who appeared for the PSEB Class 12 Exam 2018. Students who wish to apply for the re-checking process can do so online until May 11. For each subject, students will have to submit a fee of Rs 500 through a challan. The students will also have to submit the print out of the re-checking form and a copy of the e-challan at the board’s regional centre in their respective districts.