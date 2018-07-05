Proud moment! Students of this IIT will get will get whopping $2,400 as stipend from Google

A total of 11 students were selected which elevated IIT Mandi to the 10th position globally in the list of numbers of selections per college. (PTI)

Students from Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi (IIT Mandi) have been selected for the Google Summer of Code (GSOC) Initiative, a global program focused on encouraging student developers in open sources software development. Over 13,000 students from 108 countries take part in GSOC, which was established in 2005. It has produced over 33,000,000 lines of code for 608 open source organizations.

A total of 11 students were selected which elevated IIT Mandi to the 10th position globally in the list of numbers of selections per college. If normalized by the size of the student body in each institution, IIT Mandi will rank much higher than 10th. IIT Mandi had two selections in 2016, four in 2017 and now, 11 in 2018. This is a huge jump and success for the Institute.

Dr. Arti Kashyap, Associate Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi and Faculty Advisor of Programming Club, speaking on the achievement said: “I feel proud in saying that it is wonderful to see our students sitting in the lap of nature at the remote location of IIT Mandi, away from the fast-paced life of big cities, still competing so well at a forum like GSOC. I cannot see anything but the bright future of our students, getting laurels to the institute, in the years to come.”

As the part of the program, students work with an Open Source organisation on a three-month programming project between May and August. Students are paired with an adviser from the participating organisations, gaining exposure to Real-World Software development and techniques and will earn stipend while working in areas of their interests IIT Mandi students submitted proposals on 27th March 2018 and the results of selection were declared on 23rd April 2018.

This coding period, during which students write the code, involves two mid-evaluations by mentors on the progress achieved by students. Passing each evaluation leads to payment of a part of the stipend of US$ 2,400.

Sharing their excitement in being part of such a global initiative, one of the participating students Mr. Abhigyan Khaund, Second Year, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Mandi said, “Participating in GSoC has a huge improvement in coding and communication skills as well as working in large professional teams. It feels great to know that my piece of code is running on lakhs of computers and is being useful to so many people.”

The 11 Students from IIT Mandi who got selected along with their organization are all from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Mandi.

– Sahil Arora, fourth year – Coding at the Linux Foundation

– Abhijeet Sharma, third year-Coding at KDE

– Akash Sharma, third year- Coding at the Linux Foundation

– Aksh Gautam, third year- Coding at the Mifos Foundation

– Sagar Gupta, third year-Coding at Mozilla Firefox

– Sahil Yadav, third year-Coding at Octave

– Swapnil Sharma, third year-Coding at Open Astronomy

– Abhigyan Khaund, second year-Coding at Zulip

– Chirag Vashisht, second year-Coding at AOSSIE

– Lakshay Arora, second year-Coding at PHPMYADMIN

– Priyanshu Khandelwal, second year-Coding at FOSSASIA