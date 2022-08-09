Post pandemic below 50% children catch up with age-appropriate learning, reveals Smile India Foundation survey

Followed by Covid-19 pandemic, less than 50% of children are able to cope up with their age-appropriate learning and they get distracted easily, a survey by the Smile India Foundation on learning loss and education recovery has claimed. “These are mostly those students who have been regularly performing well prior to the pandemic as well. Hence, bringing the rest of the students to par with their expected learning level will require some time and effort in the upcoming months,” the survey said.

The survey has covered urban, rural and aspirational districts of 22 states and over 48,000 students participants and further revealed that 58% of teachers were of the opinion that children have missed on social skills and now get distracted easily. “Their attention span has gone low.” It findings noted that parents have started getting more involved in their wards’ education as 47% percent of them were of the view that there is an increased interaction between them and teachers in schools as well as over phone calls.

Furthermore, as per the survey insights 38% of parents started interacting with teachers by visiting schools, and there is a 27% increase in attendance in parent-teacher meetings (PTMs). Fifty percent of parents interviewed felt the absence of digital learning resources such as devices, networks, and data packs made the learning experience inadequate for the children during the pandemic, the survey highlighted.

Meanwhile, 31% of parents’ most preferred mode of learning during the pandemic was direct classes in offline mode or cluster classes, the survey revealed and added that 20% felt worksheets and visits by teachers were very convenient and useful.

With inputs from PTI.

