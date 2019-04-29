Plaksha University: A new school of thought

Interestingly, when it comes to naming, many new institutes and universities are borrowing from the past. Nalanda was an ancient seat of learning, and is a modern university now. Takshashila and Ashoka, too, invoke a celebrated past. Now, Plaksha (Sanskrit for the ficus tree; many a gurukulas are imagined to have flourished under its shade) joins the league. \u201cNames rooted in Indianness are, at some level, connected to the founding community,\u201d says Vineet Gupta, founder & trustee of Ashoka University, and part of founding team at Plaksha. \u201cAlso, it is about making a statement that these institutes are a global brand coming from India.\u201d Scriptures state that River Sarasvati, synonymous with learning, originated from a world tree called plaksha, which grew in the foothills of the Sivalik. The name Plaksha, the founders say, reflects the idea of the university as a tree, from which a river of learning flows. The university will launch in 2021; it\u2019ll be spread over a 50-acre campus close to Chandigarh International Airport. Phase 1 (by 2021) will take in 1,000 students. \u201cBy 2035, we expect to have 8,000 students on the campus,\u201d says Gupta. Plaksha also aims to catalyse 1,000 start-ups in 10 years. Collective philanthropy Plaksha is founded on the collective philanthropy model\u2014like-minded people joining forces\u2014just like Ashoka, ISB, Krea and others. Gupta says the network this model provides can make a big impact. \u201cImagine the power of this network of 40-odd people who have come together to create Plaksha \u2026 it\u2019s exponential. The other benefit is that none of the 40 owns the university, and that makes Plaksha a private university for public good. Thirdly, people who want to be part of it can join,\u201d he says. \u201cAshoka started with four people; it\u2019s 120 now.\u201d First programme While the campus will be ready only by 2021, Plaksha has announced its first course, the Technology Leaders Fellowship Program (TLFP), curated by Arvind Raman, senior associate dean of Faculty, Purdue University, and an academic advisor to Plaksha. A residential programme, TLFP will start in August 2019 at the upcoming Plaksha Innovation Center in Gurgaon. Raman, who, by his own admission, is passionate about the transformation of engineering education and the need to use interdisciplinary approaches\u2014to address grand challenges such as agriculture, clean water, health, factories of the future and cybersecurity\u2014says as a greenfield university, Plaksha is a sandbox. \u201cYou can try and pilot many different things.\u201d Plaksha, Raman adds, has three goals: \u201cOne is reimagining engineering education for the 21st century, and how to integrate social sciences with engineering. Two, how can engineering solve grand challenges India is facing\u2014such as cleaning River Ganga or making agriculture sustainable in Punjab\u2014and to solve these problems, we need interdisciplinary approaches. For example, we are talking about AI and ML, but we need to think how these new-age technologies will solve societal challenges. Three, making an impact beyond the walls of the university; innovation cannot be standalone.\u201d TLFP, Raman says, tries to capture this philosophy within a one-year programme. It has a technology core, societal relevance, industry internship, and a programme based on grand challenges. \u201cBecause engineering, ultimately, is about creating solutions for the people\u2014I call it engineering to the power of humanities.\u201d Gupta adds, \u201cEssentially, TLFP will try to make students better thinkers, ready to take on big challenges.\u201d TLFP will have visiting faculty from India and across the world. Courses are divided into modules of 3-6 weeks. \u201cIt\u2019s a fellowship, so it\u2019s subsidised. There are 60 seats, of which 20 are full scholarships, 20 are 50% scholarships, and 20 are 25% scholarships,\u201d Raman says. Recent graduates, working professionals or entrepreneurs who have a UG degree in engineering, maths or sciences are eligible. Engineering education Engineering institutes have lately been struggling due to a fall in enrolments. According to Ind-Ra, the credit rating agency, enrolments are down 3.56% year-on-year in FY18 (2.82% down in FY17). \u201cThis led to the closure of 106 engineering institutions across India in academic year 2017-18,\u201d the agency noted. Hitesh Oberoi, MD & CEO of InfoEdge and part of founding team at Plaksha, says that while there is no dearth of engineering talent\u2014India produces more than a million\u2014we clearly need better, more employable engineers. \u201cMost start-ups have jobs that need engineers working in emerging areas. So, even though India is producing a million engineers each year, few of them are fit for new-age jobs. And that is the reason salaries of IIT freshers are going through the roof. Some are getting Rs 20-25 lakh straight out of college, especially in data science, machine learning and other new-age jobs.\u201d Companies, he adds, want engineers who have deep technical capability, as also who can manage a group, can collaborate, and have soft skills. \u201cThat is what TLFP aims to do; create such engineers.\u201d On why engineering colleges are shutting down, Gupta says because of privatisation in the 1990s, many colleges sprang up, but now there is a glut. \u201cWeeding out is taking place. Good quality ones will stay and bad ones will shut down.\u201d New-age institutions With such lofty goals, it\u2019s natural to compare the unborn Plaksha with existing engineering colleges. Gupta, however, differs. \u201cWhen Ashoka was set up, people asked, will it be another St Stephen\u2019s College? I replied it\u2019ll be different. St Stephen\u2019s is a top college, no doubt, and Ashoka is a top university, but both are different. Ashoka, I think, is far more contemporary, far more innovative in curriculum and in faculty. That doesn\u2019t mean St Stephen\u2019s is any lesser in what they do.\u201d Raman adds: \u201cPlaksha\u2019s design is such that it takes the best elements of the iconic engineering colleges in the US, will adapt these into Indian context, and will create its own identity. It\u2019s jugaad at its finest.\u201d Plaksha\u2019s capex is Rs 2,000 crore. It includes the cost of land and building, and the entire associated infrastructure till 2035. It\u2019s an engineering college, but it won\u2019t be called Plaksha University of science or technology or engineering. \u201cIn the long run, universities will be interdisciplinary. You never know which path it\u2019ll take a few decades from today. So it shouldn\u2019t be wed to a particular theme,\u201d Gupta says. From 2021 onwards, both bachelor\u2019s and master\u2019s degrees will start at Plaksha, and later on a PhD. It\u2019s regulated by the Punjab private university Act. vikram.chaudhary@expressindia.com