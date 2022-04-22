NITI Aayog partners with UNICEF India to attain SDG’s focusing on children

Government think-tank NITI Aayog and UNICEF India have signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Thursday, April 21, 2022, aiming to achieve the United Nations sustainable development goals focusing on children in the country. The SoI has been signed by Sanyukta Samaddar, NITI Aayog’s nodal officer, and Hyun Hee Ban, UNICEF India chief of social policy, in the presence of Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman, NITI Aayog.

According to an official statement, to achieve the child development priorities under the SDGs, UNICEF India and NITI Aayog are formulating a comprehensive measure to understand the multi-dimensional attainments and deprivations among children across health and nutrition, education, water and sanitation and household living standards.

According to Kumar, the child-centric SDG initiative builds on India’s effort to monitor progress through the SDG India Index and Dashboard which continues to be a unique data-driven initiative for triggering policy action.

The partnership between NITI Aayog and UNICEF India will draw up the methods, technical analysis, reporting, and action planning for the first report on the ‘Status of India’s Children’ with a focus on the multi-dimensional aspects of child development like health, education, nutrition, protection, and other relevant areas, the statement added.

With inputs from PTI.