IRF College Ranking 2023 Live: The Ministry of Education has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023. The eighth edition of NIRF 2023 ranking was declared by on June 5, 2023 by Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, minister of state (MoS), Education and External Affairs in a press conference. The ranking can be viewed on the official website of the ranking platform- nirfindia.org.
This year also Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have dominated the NIRF Rankings 2023. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been declared as the top institute in India followed by IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Roorkee in the Engineering category. Furthermore, the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have been declared among top 10 institutes in the country. In the Colleges Category, Miranda House, Hindu College, and Presidency College, Chennai have been declared as top three. Furthermore, AIIMS Delhi, once again has bagged the first position in the medical colleges category.
This year NIRF added one new discipline – Agriculture and Allied Sectors to the seven subject domains assessed in 2022 which included- Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture, and Dental. Furthermore, this year every large institution was given a common overall rank as well as a discipline specific rank as applicable.
1st: Indian Agriculture Research Institute, New Delhi
2nd: National Dairy Institute, Karnal
3rd: Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana
NLU Bengaluru, NLU Delhi, and NALSAR Hyderabad are among the top three law institutes in India as per the NIRF Rankings 2023.
The top institutes in India which dominate the innovation category include
1st: IIT Kanpur
2nd: IIT Madras
3rd: IIT Hyderabad
According to NIRF Rankings 2023, IISc Bengaluru is the top research institute in India followed by IIT Madras, and IIT Delhi.
The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has once again topped the medical colleges category in the NIRF Rankings. The second and third positions have been secured by PGIMER, Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore, respectively.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is the top architecture institute in India according to the NIRF Rankings 2023. The second position has been bagged by NIT Cavour, followed by IIT kharagpur.
In the Colleges Category of the NIRF Ranking 2023, Miranda House holds the first position, followed by Hindu College, and Presidency College, Chennai.
IIT Madras has earned the first position in the overall rankings.
The first position in the Pharmacy Category has been secured by National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Hyderabad, followed by Jamia Hamdard, and BITS Pilani.
In the Management Category of NIRF Ranking 2023 IIM Ahmedabad has bagged the first rank, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) is secured the second position in the NIRF Ranking 2023. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) are among the top 10 institution in the universities category of the NIRF Rankings 2023.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has bagged the first rank in the NIRF Ranking 2023.
The parameters based on which the institutes have been assessed include Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). The NIRF Ranking 2023 has been accepted by the MoE.
The press conference to declared the NIRF Ranking 2023 has begin. The conference began with a 2 minute silence for Odisha train accident victims.