IRF College Ranking 2023 Live: The Ministry of Education has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023. The eighth edition of NIRF 2023 ranking was declared by on June 5, 2023 by Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, minister of state (MoS), Education and External Affairs in a press conference. The ranking can be viewed on the official website of the ranking platform- nirfindia.org.

This year also Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have dominated the NIRF Rankings 2023. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been declared as the top institute in India followed by IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Roorkee in the Engineering category. Furthermore, the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have been declared among top 10 institutes in the country. In the Colleges Category, Miranda House, Hindu College, and Presidency College, Chennai have been declared as top three. Furthermore, AIIMS Delhi, once again has bagged the first position in the medical colleges category.

This year NIRF added one new discipline – Agriculture and Allied Sectors to the seven subject domains assessed in 2022 which included- Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Architecture, and Dental. Furthermore, this year every large institution was given a common overall rank as well as a discipline specific rank as applicable.

Live Updates