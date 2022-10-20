MIT World Peace University invites applications for UG courses in design for 2023 session

The MIT World Peace University, (MIT-WPU), Pune, has started accepting applications for its 2023 session. Candidates interested in registering for the university’s undergraduate (UG) programmes can apply till January 27, 2023 at admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/bdes/

According to the official statement, the UG courses offered in the university include Product Design (PD), User Experience Design(UI/UX), Visual Communication Design(VCD), Fashion and Apparel Design (FA), Interior Design (BID), and Jewellery Design and Manufacturing (JDM). The courses are designed to prepare students for positions of business leadership, the statement added.

The programme’s goal is to create a community of designers to foster students’ global competence. They are suitable for those who wish to pursue a career in design.

For admission in the UG courses, candidates need to have qualified a 10+2 or equivalent exam in any stream (Science, Commerce, Humanities/Arts) with a minimum aggregate of 50% and at least 45 % marks, in case of backward class categories and persons with disability candidates belonging to Maharashtra state only. Candidates appearing for grade 12 exams in the current academic year or awaiting results may also apply. Further, candidates are accepted from CBSE/ISC/State/IB or any other equivalent Indian or International Higher Secondary Board.

The design aptitude tests considered for the programmes include MIT-WPU Common Entrance Test 2023 for PD, UX, VC, FA, JDM, ID programmes, UCEED 2023 Score for PD, UX, VC, FA, JDM, ID programmes, NIFT 2023 online entrance exam score for FA programmes, and NATA 2023 (Part A and Drawing) score for ID programmes.

Furthermore, the eligibility criteria for level 1 include design aptitude test score based shortlisting round and level 2 include personal interviews over portfolio review (for shortlisted candidates only) and design tasks as deemed necessary.

Candidates can also apply for MIT-WPU Common Entrance Test (MCET) 2023. This is a Computer Based Test, testing general knowledge, logical reasoning, analytical thinking, observation, environmental and social awareness, visualisation, spatial skills, design sensitivity and free-hand drawing along the lines of UCEED 2023 over a two hour exam duration.

