Jindal Global Law School partners with universities in US, UK, Italy to promote student mobility

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) and O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) have established new partnerships with five universities in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Italy. According to the official statement, these new collaborations are in addition to the existing over 250 partnerships that caters to diverse opportunities for intercultural learning through internationalization.

“We have a larger responsibility to offer global legal education to our students with a view to promoting excellence. These new partnerships with law schools in the USA, UK and Italy will offer new and transformative opportunities for transnational learning to our students,” Professor C. Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor, JGU, founding dean, JGLS, said.

The statement said, as part of its aim to provide global education opportunities to its students, JGLS has signed new memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with several universities in USA such as USC Gould School of Law, University of Southern California, University of Georgia School of Law, Northeastern University School of Law, Edge Hill University, United Kingdom, and Università di Siena, Italy.

The new MoUs will create a wide range of opportunities for JGLS students and the collaborations include student exchange programmes, pathways to master’s degrees, joint research, and faculty exchange programmes, the statement noted. The new MoUs further emphasize on providing opportunities to JGLS students to participate in student exchange programmes at the USC Gould School of Law, University of Georgia School of Law, and Università di Siena.

The statement mentioned that students who participate in the exchange programmes spend one semester at the partner university which offer them unparalleled learning experiences in diverse global settings with the added benefit of peer-to-peer cross cultural learning and exchange of ideas. Under the partnership programme with Northeastern University School of Law, the students of JGLS will have a pathway into the LL.M. programme of Northeastern University School of Law in Boston.

Also Read: UPSC CSE (Main) 2022: Important last-minute answer writing tips to score high

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn