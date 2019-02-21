JEE Main exam date 2019: Registration form available at jeemain.nic.in, exam in April; check details here

JEE Main exam date 2019!

JEE Main exam date 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination JEE(Main) in the month of April 2019. Interested and interested candidates can visit the official website of JEE Main to apply for the same. The Registration process was activated by NTA earlier this month and the same will continue until March 7, 2019. The exam will be conducted across centres from April 7, 2019 to April 20, 2019. Candidates can check other related details below.

JEE is annually conducted in the country twice for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI) along with Institutions funded by participating State Governments and others.

JEE Main exam date 2019: Important dates-

Online Application process starts- February 8, 2019

Online Application process ends- March 7, 2019

Exam date- April 7, 2019 to April 20, 2019

Declaration of result- Paper 1 by April 30, 2019 | Paper -2 by May 15, 2019

JEE Main exam date 2019: Mode of Examination-

Paper-1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

Paper-2 (B. Arch/ B.Planning): Mathematics- Part I and Aptitude Test-Part II in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test –Part III in “Pen & Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on drawing sheet.

JEE Main exam date 2019: Syllabus-

Syllabus for Paper-1 (B.E./B. Tech.) – Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry:

Mathematics- Sets, Relations and Functions; Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations; Matrics and Determinants; Mathematical Induction; Sequences and Series; Integral calculus; Co-ordinate Geometry; Vectoral Algebra; Statistics and Probability; Mathematical Resoning among others.

Physics- Physics and Measurements; Kinematics; Laws of Motion; Rotational Motion; Properties of Solids and Liquids; Thermodynamics; Oscillations and Waves; Current Electricity; Electromagnetic Waves; Optics; Atoms and Nuclei; Communication Systems among others.

Chemistry- State of Matter; Chemical Bondinga nd Molecular Structure; Chemical Thermodynamics; Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry; Surface Chemistry; General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Metals; Block elements; Co-ordination Compounds; Environmental Chemistry; Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry; Polymers; Biomolecules; Chemistry in Everyday Life, among others.

Syllabus for Paper-2 (B. Arch/ B.Planning) – Aptitude Test

JEE Main exam date 2019: Exam Pattern-

Paper I:

1. Mathematics- 30 Questions for 120 marks

2. Physics- 30 Questions for 120 marks

3. Chemistry- 30 Questions for 120 marks

Paper II:

1. Mathematics-Part I- 30 Questions for 120 marks

2. Aptitude Test-Part II- 50 Questions for 200 Marks

3. Drawing Test –Part III- 01(a,b&c) for 70 Marks

Correct Answer: Four mark (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

JEE Main exam date 2019: How to Apply-

Candidates who wish to apply for the examinatio can visit the official website of JEE (Main)-April 2019 at jeemain.nic.in. The application form is available online only. In order to complete the process they have to upload their Scanned clear passport photograph in JPG/JPEG format along with a Scanned clear signature in JPG/JPEG format. All other instructions are available on the official website.