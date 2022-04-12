ISB renews its partnership on Public Policy with the Fletcher School at Tufts University

The Indian School of Business’ (ISB) Bharti Institute of Public Policy (Bharti Institute) has renewed its partnership with the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, in Medford, Massachusetts, USA through a new five-year agreement of cooperation.

The purposes of the cooperation between Fletcher and ISB includes promoting interest in the teaching and research activities, impacting and imparting knowledge and training on public policy to the private sector, non-profit sector, government, and civil society and deepening the understanding of the economic, cultural and social issues relating to its counterpartat each institution.

“The Fletcher School’s thought leadership has enabled ISB in establishing the Bharti Institute of Public Policy. Today, the Institute is playing a catalytic role in policy formulation. We look forward to the continued guidance of The Fletcher School in facilitating the Institute and ISB scale to newer and greater heights, ” Rakesh Bharti Mittal, chairperson, Advisory Council, Bharti Institute siad.

The agreement of cooperation was exchanged between professor Madan Pillutla, dean of the Indian School of Business, and Rachel Kyte, dean of The Fletcher School, at the Hyderabad campus of the Indian School of Business today, April 12, 2022.

Under the agreement, the potential activities to meet the goals include excahnge of students and faculty, joint conference and public events, creation and delivery of training programs, along with joint research by faculty and students at both institutions.

The initial agreement between the two institutions was entered in 2010 and the renewed agreement of cooperation will continue till 2027.

