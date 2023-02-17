MEA Suva: India to bolster international organisations to promote Hindi

scorecardresearch
Written by FE Education
India will support organisations which aim to promote Hindi language on a global scale and establish a language laboratory to provide teacher training, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced, as per an official statement. 

Currently, the focus is on software development, and once the internal action is complete, the language lab aims to give it to Fiji, it said. Furthermore, there is an ongoing developmental and capacity-building program in place for Fiji, as per an official statement.

“The 12th World Hindi Conference was held in Nadi, Fiji from February 15 to 17. The Indian government is giving importance to the promotion and dissemination of the Hindi language,” Saurabh Kumar, MEA secretary (East), said.

The Government of India-funded project for the Solarisation of the Pacific Heads of State Residence at the State House in Suva, according to the Ministry of External Affairs statement.

The project is the inaugural pilot of the Solar Head of State initiative launched by the Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) in Fiji and funded by the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, as per the statement. 

With inputs from ANI.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 15:14 IST