India gets 6 year membership extension at the Washington Accord

The development will also encourage and facilitate the mobility of the Engineering professionals at the international level, the Minister added. (File image: ANI)

India has got an extension of the Permanent Signatory Status at the Washington Accord for six more years, Union Minister of Human Resources Development Ramesh Pokhriyal said. The minister further said that the membership of the Accord is a recognition of the quality undergraduate engineering provided in the country and will open future avenues for engineering education in the country.

Glad to share that India has got the Permanent Signatory Status of the Washington Accord for a further period of six years, Pokhriyal wrote on his official twitter account. The minister also congratulated the entire country and the engineering professionals for the development. The minister also lauded the efforts made by the National Board of Accreditation which represents the country at the Washington Accord.

Glad to share that India has got the Permanent Signatory status of Washington Accord for a further period of 6 years. In the Washington Accord, India is represented by the National Board of Accreditation. I congratulate the entire nation and the whole team of NBA for the success. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 22, 2020

The membership is not only a recognition of the engineering education in the country but also will help it come on the world class level, Pokhriyal said. Membership at the Washington Accord can also be leveraged when it comes to the mobility of the Indian professionals around the world.

The development will also encourage and facilitate the mobility of the Engineering professionals at the international level, the Minister added. Indian Engineering professionals who are engaged with the Information Technology sector have made the mark in multinational companies around the world. However, apart from the professional competence and skill set of the Indian professionals, increasing protectionism in countries like the United States and European region have raised concerns about the mobility of the Indian professionals. With the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic and the slowdown in the economy, fears have arisen that the mobility of Indian professionals will take another hit.