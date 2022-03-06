IIT Roorkee signs MoU with ARIES to facilitate knowledge advancement and promote collaboration

Both the institutes have agreed to jointly sponsor research, development and consultancy; exchange of scientists, faculty members and students; scientific and technical matter and organize joint conferences, workshops and short-term courses

IIT Roorkee and Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) has signed an agreement to promote collaboration and facilitate the advancement of knowledge based on mutual benefit, reciprocity, best effort and frequent interactions.

The Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement that both the institutes have agreed to jointly sponsor research, consultance and development; exchange of faculty members, scientists, students, scientific and technical matter and organise joint conferences, workshops and short-term courses.

Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi said, “The aim of this partnership is to bring the researchers of IIT Roorkee and ARIES closer to each other so as to use their respective strengths to jointly address scientific and engineering problems.”

“ARIES will facilitate to host scientific instrument(s) from IIT Roorkee for mutual benefits of faculties and students of both the institutions,” ARIES director professor Dipankar Banerjee IIT Roorkee director said.

The ministry further stated that both the research insititures have recognised their strengths in research and education in more than one disciplines of science, engineering, management and social sciences, along with their mutual interest in engaging themselves in academic cooperation.

ARIES specializes in observational Astronomy and Astrophysics, Solar Physics and Atmospheric Sciences. ARIES hosts three existing optical telescopes 3.6m DOT (India’s largest), 1.3m DFOT and 1.04m ST and the upcoming 4m ILMT along with a 206.5 MHz ST Radar.

Read also: Young India strikes a chord with pocket money apps for teens