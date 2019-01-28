FT Global MBA rankings 2019: IIM Bangalore, Calcutta make big gains, IIM-A slips – check full list

FT Global MBA rankings 2019: ISB is the only one to feature in the top 25 on the list.

FT Global MBA rankings 2019: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Bangalore and Calcutta have improved their positions in the latest edition of FT Global MBA ranking, where IIM Ahmedabad slipped as compared to last year. Another Indian varsity which made it to Financial Times (London)’s Global MBA Ranking-2019 is the Indian School of Business (ISB), which has been ranked highest among the other Indian institutes. IIM Bangalore was ranked at 35th position last year and this year has jumped two spots to 33. IIM Calcutta has taken a major leap in terms of ranking from the 78th position in 2018 to the 49th this year.

The Indian School of Business (ISB) also managed to go up the ladder this year from the 28th position in 2018 to the 24th rank this year. It is the only one to feature in the top 25 on the list. Rajendra Srivatsava, the Dean at ISB while talking about the ranking said, “ISB was established with a vision to be a globally top-ranked, research-driven, management institution. After 12 years of the school’s consistent top performance in the FT Global MBA Rankings 2019 we can be proud of our global positioning as an institute of eminence from India.”

He added, “It is very heartening to see three other prominent business schools from India feature in the top 100. This goes a long way in helping strengthen the Study in India initiative and help promote India as a destination for high-quality management education,” as quoted by PTI.

FT Global MBA rankings 2019: Top Indian institutes with their ranks-

Rank 24: Indian School of Business

Rank 33: Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

Rank 47: Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Rank 49: Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

FT Global MBA rankings 2019: Top 10 global Institutes-

Rank 1: Stanford Graduate School of Business, US

Rank 2: Harvard Business School, US

Rank 3: Insead, France / Singapore

Rank 4: University of Pennsylvania: Wharton, US

Rank 5: Ceibs, China

Rank 6: London Business School, UK

Rank 7: University of Chicago: Booth, US

Rank 8: MIT: Sloan, US

Rank 9: Columbia Business School, US

Rank 10: University of California at Berkeley: Haas, US

Parameters that were used to determine the ranking were – percentage of aims achieved, weighted salary, value for money, alumni recommendation, career services success, among others.