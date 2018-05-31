English troubling you? This MP university allows ‘Hinglish’ as a language option

This news is more for those students who find it hard to recall the correct technical term in Hindi, but they know the same in English. (Representative image: IE)

In a unique gesture that could come as a significant relief for students who have trouble with the English language, a university has now allowed candidates to appear for their exam in ‘Hinglish’. In a circular released earlier in the week, the Madhya Pradesh Medical University (MPMU) allowed medical candidates in the state of Madhya Pradesh to use Hinglish as a language option. Yes, you read that right, if you are a student of the MPMU, then you can now give your test in English/ Hindi/ or both.

The notification issued by the varsity reads: “Following a detailed discussion, the board of studies has decided that the students of all homoeopathy and Ayurvedic colleges affiliated with the university will have the option to answer questions in English/Hindi or a mixture of the two. This facility is now being extended to students of all faculties (MBBS, nursing, dental, Unani, yoga, naturopathy).”

This notification comes as welcome news for many students who find English Language challenging and are more at ease with the mixture of the two languages. The notice also states that the students now have an option to give their oral and practical exam in Hinglish too. This news is more for those students who find it hard to recall the correct technical term in Hindi, but they know the same in English. Officials have said that the students can use some English term while writing the rest of the answer in Hindi or whichever way they feel like.

Dr R S Sharma, the vice-chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Medical University (MPMU) has signed the circular that clarifies that the decision to use Hinglish as a language option has been taken to facilitate the interest of students who for some reason are unable to give their paper in English properly despite having sound knowledge of their subjects. It further states that the decision for using Hinglish is not just for the students but also to ensure that national language Hindi gets its rightful place in the academic world.