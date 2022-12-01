Educate Girls’ volunteers help mobilise school enrolment of 12 lakh girls

Educate Girls, a non-profit organisation that works towards girls’ education in rural India will celebrate its 15th anniversary this December. Since 2007, the organisation has rallied an army of over 18,000 village-based youth volunteers called Team Balika, an official release said. The aim is to bring sustainable change in the most remote and marginalised geographies in India, the release added.

According to the release, Educate Girls partners with local governments and community support to works towards ensuring that all girls are in school and learning well. Over the past 15 years, Educate Girls has mobilised over 12 lakh out-of-school girls for enrolment, in nearly 20,000 villages across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, the release claimed.

“The last 15 years have been nothing short of inspiring, largely thanks to our Team Balika volunteers. Our collaborative efforts to educate girls is critical to India achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and creating a gender-equitable society,” Safeena Husain, founder, board member, Educate Girls, said.

Starting December 5 (coinciding with International Volunteers Day), members of the Educate Girls family – 2,500 plus employees, donors, government officials and 18,000 plus Team Balika volunteers – will come together to celebrate the spirit of collaboration.

The celebrations will kick off in Rajasthan’s Pali district where the organisation started its operations. More than 1,000 gender champions will come together, celebrate the journey, and recommit to the mission in each of the 15 plus events planned across the operational districts till February 2023.

Elaborating on the future plans of Educate Girls, Maharshi Vaishnav, CEO, Educate Girls, said, “Our field champions have left no stone unturned by knocking on 1.5 crore doors in the most rural, remote and marginalised communities to get girls back to school. As we continue to scale our journey, we look forward to collaborating with governments and communities to achieve our audacious goal of bringing 16 lakh girls back to school in the next couple of years.”

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes scooters to meritorious students in Assam

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn