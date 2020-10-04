  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi University admission 2020: DU likely to announce cut-offs for various UG programmes on October 10

October 4, 2020 8:18 PM

According to the schedule released by DU on September 25, admissions under the first cut-off list will begin on October 12 and end on October 14. The last day to submit fees will be October 16 and the new academic session will commence on November 18.

Professor Balaram Pani, the dean of colleges, said all principals have been asked to share the cut-offs with the varsity by October 9. (File image)

The Delhi University plans to announce cut-offs for various undergraduate courses on October 10, two days ahead of the commencement of the admission process to allow students adequate time to choose courses and colleges.

The varsity is holding the entire admission process online for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi University, Dean (Admissions), Shobha Bagai said the varsity will hold a webinar for applicants on Friday.

“We will be holding a webinar for students on how to calculate their cut-offs, choose courses and colleges on the dashboard. We will also be holding a meeting with college conveners. There is a need to sensitise anybody — from colleagues in colleges to candidates, who tend to get anxious,” she said.

Bagai advised applicants to read the notices uploaded on the website.

“We are aiming to release cut-offs on October 10 so that the applicants have a day to go through it and make themselves familiar. We have requested the principals to share the cut-offs with us in time. It will depend on when they give us the cut-offs,” she said.

Professor Balaram Pani, the dean of colleges, said all principals have been asked to share the cut-offs with the varsity by October 9.

