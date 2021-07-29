Data Science Skills: Cultivating digital literacy with Adobe Analytics

Nitin Singhal, MD, Digital Experience Business, Adobe India

The pandemic has accelerated our shift to a digital-first world, pushing all—businesses, governments and educational institutions—to innovate and reinvent how they work, connect and learn. Towards this, Adobe Analytics’ curriculum for education is designed to support the future workforce with in-demand data science skills. As part of the next generation of the Adobe Education Exchange, college instructors and students will be able to use Adobe Analytics—a customer data analytics platform—for free and get access to course curriculum with hands-on activities. Students will learn how to use data to drive business decisions and gain skills for careers spanning data science to marketing and product management. The programme is an extension of the Adobe Creative Campus programme, which advances digital literacy through access to Adobe Creative Cloud in the classroom.

“Introducing Adobe Analytics in university and college curriculums will provide an opportunity for many young individuals to understand data and insights at a more comprehensive level, and help them take a confident stride towards careers they may not have considered and in becoming business leaders of the future,” says Nitin Singhal, MD, Digital Experience Business at Adobe India.

The program has four core modules that can be incorporated into any curriculum. Participants get access to a sandbox environment, which allows students to use Adobe Analytics with rich demo data. The modules focus on:

Data Collection: In this module, students will learn the fundamentals of data collection, warehousing and cleaning, as well as implementation.

Data Strategy and Architecture: This gives students a chance to define key performance indicators and shape how goals are structured and achieved.

Standard Metrics and Functionality: This module focuses on reporting and how data is presented to an organization at large, spanning functions such as marketing, product development, e-commerce, and design.

Analysis Workspace Fundamentals: Analysis Workspace is a drag-and-drop interface in Adobe Analytics. Inspired by Photoshop, users can curate different data sets and take on a detective role in uncovering data anomalies and other insights.