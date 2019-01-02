Civil services recruitment: Sharp dip in aspirants taking exam in Hindi as English takes precedence

The sharp fall stems from reforms implemented in the CSE when the UPA government brought in the Civil Services Aptitude Test in 2011. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Out of 370 new civil services recruits trained at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, only eight took the Civil Service Examination in Hindi. According to The Indian Express, since 2013, students are preferring English over Hindi for services like the IAS, IPS and Indian Foreign Service, signifying a sharp dip among students taking exams in Hindi and recruitment of those who studied in either Hindi-medium universities or schools.

An analysis of the profiles of recruits who took the foundation course available on the LBNSAA website shows that: while students took the CSE in Hindi accounted for nearly 17% in 2013, it stood at 2.11% in 2014, 4.28% in 2015, 3.45% in 2016, 4.06% in 2017. Of the 2018 recruits, only 2.16% took the CSE in Hindi, IE reported.

The sharp fall stems from reforms implemented in the CSE when the UPA government brought in the Civil Services Aptitude Test in 2011. Following a backlash in and outside Parliament, the compulsory CSAT Paper-2, comprising English and Maths comprehension, was made just a qualifying paper with effect from the CSE-2015.

In 2013, the pattern of the CSE Mains was changed in which only one subject was made optional and General Studies papers were increased from two to four. According to experts, this pattern limited the space for students from Hindi-medium schools and universities.

According to data, in 2013 there were 48 of 202 recruits at LBNSAA, who studied in Hindi-medium schools, 22 studied at Hindi-medium universities and 34 took the CSE in the Hindi.

As per the data, before the CSAT was introduced, the performance of Hindi-medium students was a little better. Profiles of the LBNSAA recruits from 2008-2005 show that the representation of students who took the CSE in Hindi was between 12 and 15%. For instance, in 2008, 32 out of 239 students took the CSE in Hindi which is over 14%.

Incidentally, out of the 370 recruits at the foundation course in 2018, 280 have studied Science subjects including Medicine, Pharmacy, Engineering and Technology, or pure sciences. Among them, 149 were B.Tech graduates and 75 were B.E graduates. Only 55 were from Arts and Humanities while the other remaining were from management and commerce. This follows the trend in 2017 when of 369 recruits, 287 were from Science fields. Moreover, in 2016, 280 of 377 had studied science subjects.