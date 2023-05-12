CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Results OUT on cbse.gov.in; Overall pass percentage dropped, no toppers list

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Declared LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th Board Result 2023 has been announced. Students can check their scorecard on the official websites of CBSE – results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12th Results 2023 can also be viewed on DigiLocker – digilocker.gov.in. Furthermore, students may also check their results on SMS and IVRS.

The overall pass percentage this year is 87.33%, which has dropped by 5.38% from last year. The overall pass percentage in 2022 was 92.71%. The highest performance was witnessed in Trivandrum, Kerala at 99.91% overall pass percentage followed by Bengaluru 98.64%, Chennai 97.40%, and Delhi West 93.24%.

A total of 16.60 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams this year. The CBSE Class 12th Board examination were held from February 15, 2023 to April 5, 2023. The results were declared on May 12, 2023. Total number of schools which held the CBSE Class 12th examination is 16,728.

Check CBSE Class 10th Results 2023 Here

Live Updates

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Live: