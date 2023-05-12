CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Results OUT on cbse.gov.in; Overall pass percentage dropped, no toppers list

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Declared LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th Board Result 2023 has been announced. Students can check their scorecard on the official websites of CBSE – results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12th Results 2023 can also be viewed on DigiLocker – digilocker.gov.in. Furthermore, students may also check their results on SMS and IVRS.
The overall pass percentage this year is 87.33%, which has dropped by 5.38% from last year. The overall pass percentage in 2022 was 92.71%. The highest performance was witnessed in Trivandrum, Kerala at 99.91% overall pass percentage followed by Bengaluru 98.64%, Chennai 97.40%, and Delhi West 93.24%.
A total of 16.60 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams this year. The CBSE Class 12th Board examination were held from February 15, 2023 to April 5, 2023. The results were declared on May 12, 2023. Total number of schools which held the CBSE Class 12th examination is 16,728.
CBSE has announced that there will be no toppers list this year. The decision has been taken to avoid unhealthy competition. “As per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition among students, no merit list is declared by the CBSE. Also, Board is not awarding first, second, or third divisions to its students. However, the board will issue the merit certificate to 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects,” the board said in a notification.
Students who wish to apply for re-evaluation of their results are required to pay Rs. 1,000 per subject. The payment can be made online through the official website of CBSE.
Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation. However, it must be noted that the application for re-evaluation must be made within 7 days of the declaration of the result. The results of the re-evaluation will be declared within 15 days of the receipt of the application.
CBSE has changed the nomenclature of the Compartment Examination to Supplementary Examination. Students will be allowed to improve their performance in one subject.
CBSE has announced supplementary exam dates for 2023. The exams will be held in July this year. Students who wish to improve their performance can appear for the the CBSE supplementary exams. Syllabus for the supplementary exam will remain the same as the main exams.
Of 19,420 students enroled in foreign schools and who appeared for CBSE 2023 exams 17, 981 students cleared the exams with 92.59 pass percentage.
Number of students who got compartment in CBSE 2023 exams is 1,25,705.
The total number of students who secured 95% and above is 22,622 while over 1.12 lakh students secured 90%.
In institution wise comparative performance 2023, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya recorded 97.51%, Central Tibetan School Administration 96.77%, Kendriya Vidyalaya 92.51%, Independent 87%, government aided schools 87.17%, and government schools 83.83%.
Girls have done better than boys by 6.01% in CBSE 2023 exams. The overall pass percentage of girls this year is 90.68% as compared to 84.67% for boys.
Of the students who appeared for the CBSE Board Exams 2023 14,50,174 passed the exam. 2,10,337 students flunk in the exams.
Type- cbse12 roll number and send to 7738299899. The result would be sent on SMS to the phone number.
Students can also check their CBSE Class 12th Results without access to the internet using the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). The National Informatics Centre (NIC) offers this service, which enables students to call the official IVRS number and receive their scores.
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app/website- digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Sign in/create your account
Step 3: Now, on the homepage, look for CBSE result link (or go to CBSE section under categories)
Step 4: Provide the required information and check scores.
Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website – results.cbse.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on CBSE exam result 2023 link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your credentials and log in.
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen.