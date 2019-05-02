  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE: Girls outshine boys, dominate top three ranks

CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE: Girls outshine boys, dominate top three ranks

By: |
Updated:May 02, 2019 1:24:48 pm

CBSE 12th Class Result, CBSE Class 12th Result 2019: The CBSE has declared the results for Class 12 board examination on Thursday. The results are available on board's official websites cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Class Result, CBSE Class 12th Result 2019CBSE to declare Class 12th board results shortly

CBSE Board 12th Class Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for Class 12 board examinations for all zones. The results are available on board’s official websites cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The Class 12 board exams begun on February 15 and concluded on April 4. According to the CBSE record, total of 12,87,359 students had registered to appear for the examinations this year. The CBSE informed that 83.4% students who appeared for the examinations cleared it. CBSE chairman Anita Karwal informed that while 79.4% boys passed in the examinations, a total of 88.70% girls cleared the examinations.

Live Blog

CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 Live Updates

13:23 (IST)02 May 2019
Delhi ranks third at 97.87%

Delhi stood third at 91.87% pass percentage. The top performing zone was Trivandrum at 98.2% pass percentage. The over all pass percentage this year has been at 83.4%.

13:21 (IST)02 May 2019
Three girls grab second spot with 498 marks

The CBSE said that the second position has been grabbed by three girls who scored 498 put of 500.

13:14 (IST)02 May 2019
Trivandrum region top performing zone

Top performing region is Trivandrum with pass percentage of 98.2%, in Chennai region the pass percentage is 92.93% and in Delhi region the pass percentage is 91.87%

13:10 (IST)02 May 2019
UP students shine in Class 12 results

Hansika Shukla of DPS, Meerut Road Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora of SV Public School, Muzaffarnagar jointly topped the CBSE Class 12 exam scoring 499 out of 500 marks.

13:10 (IST)02 May 2019
CBSE Class 12 results: Central schools pass percentage at 98.54%

Anita Karwal said that results is central schools was at 98.54%. CBSE is an autonomous body working under aegis of HRD Ministry, Government of India. It runs nearly 12,000 schools.

13:06 (IST)02 May 2019
CBSE result 2019 Updates: 79.4% boys, 88.70% girls clear examinations

CBSE chairman Anita Karwal told reportes in New Delhi that a total of 79.4% boys who appeared for examinations have cleared it while the pass percentage for girls is highter at 88.70%.

13:01 (IST)02 May 2019
Pass percentage at 83.4%

According to the CBSE, 83.4% students have cleared the examinations. A total of 12.87 lakh students had appreared for Class 12 examinations in all the zones.

12:53 (IST)02 May 2019
CBSE declares results on cbseresults.nic.in

The CBSE has declared the results for Class 12 board examinations. The results are available on CBSE's official websire cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

12:52 (IST)02 May 2019
How to check CBSE Board 12th result

The CBSE has declared results for Class 12th board examination. Here's how to check results:

Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the download result link

Enter registration number, roll number

Results will appear on the screen. You can also download the result.

12:49 (IST)02 May 2019
Over 12 lakh students appeared in Class 12th board examinations

According to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) data, a total of 12,87,359 students from Class 12th had registered to appear for board examinations this year.

12:46 (IST)02 May 2019
CBSE results to be declared on its website cbse.nic.in

The board will declare its results on its official website cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education is a national level board of education for public and private schools. It is directly controlled and managed by HRD Ministry, Government of India.

12:45 (IST)02 May 2019
CBSE to declare results shortly

The CBSE will declare the results of Class 12th board examinations on Thursday afternoon. The results will be declared on the board's official website cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts Class 10th and 12th board examination every year. According to the CBSE data, 18,27,472 students from Class 10 and 12,87,359 from Class 12 registered to appear for the examinations this year. While Class 12 examinations were held between February 15 and April 4 for all zones, Class 10 examinations were held between February 21 and March 29.
Switch to Hindi Edition