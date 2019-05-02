CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE: Girls outshine boys, dominate top three ranks

CBSE Board 12th Class Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for Class 12 board examinations for all zones. The results are available on board's official websites cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The Class 12 board exams begun on February 15 and concluded on April 4. According to the CBSE record, total of 12,87,359 students had registered to appear for the examinations this year. The CBSE informed that 83.4% students who appeared for the examinations cleared it. CBSE chairman Anita Karwal informed that while 79.4% boys passed in the examinations, a total of 88.70% girls cleared the examinations.