Budget 2023 lays foundation for transforming India into technology, knowledge-based economy: Pradhan

Giving boost to education, skill development and job creation, the Union Budget lays a solid foundation for transforming India into a technology-driven, knowledge-based economy, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Reacting to the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech in Lok Sabha, Pradhan said the Union Budget for 2023-24 has drawn a meticulous blueprint for “India@100”.

“Giving a boost to education, skill dev, entrepreneurship, R&D, digital infrastructure, green growth and job creation, Amrit Kaal Budget draws a meticulous blueprint for India@100 and lays a solid foundation for transforming India into a technology-driven knowledge-based economy,” Pradhan tweeted.

Three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence in top educational institutions, 100 labs in engineering institutions for developing applications using 5G services, national digital library for children and adolescents for facilitating availability of quality books across geographies, languages and genres and recruitment of 38,000 teachers and support staff in the next three years for 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools are among the announcements made by Sitharaman for the education sector.

“…a brilliant, people-centric and growth-stimulating Amrit Kaal Budget that includes everyone, empowers poor and middle class, that reaches the last mile and that brings cheer to all,” Pradhan said.