Ashoka University launches Rakesh Jhunjhunwala School of Economics and Finance

Delhi based private institute, Ashoka University has launched the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala School of Economics and Finance. With a focus on finance and economy,the school aims to advance research on inclusive and equitable development.

According to an official release, the current Department of Economics, its educational programmes and the Centre for Economic Data Analysis (CEDA) will become part of the School, which will further expand to build new Centres of Excellence focussed on research in the fields of economics and finance. The areas of educational programmes and research will evolve in due course of time, the release added.

“The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala School of Economics and Finance will offer significant opportunities for interaction between its exemplary faculty and students, a platform for discussion and debate with peers and the world at large, and access to a wide range of resources for research and analysis,” Somak Raychaudhury, vice chancellor, Ashoka University, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that the Department of Economics at Ashoka University has 29 permanent faculty members with research and teaching interests that span a broad range of fields. The Department offers a major in Economics and interdisciplinary majors in Economics and Finance, Economics and History, and Politics, Philosophy and Economics (PPE), among other programmes.