Ashoka University awarded Rs 9.50 crore PURSE grant from DST for infectious disease research acceleration.

Ashoka University has been granted Rs 9.50 crore by the Indian Government’s Department of Science and Technology (DST) as part of its ‘Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence’ (PURSE) programme. The grant is intended to accelerate research on the “Holistic View of Disease Dynamics in Indian Context” and will be valid for a 4-year period, according to an official release.

A sum of Rs 1 crore from the grant will be used for analysing ancient DNA samples obtained from archaeological discoveries at various sites, a uniquely interdisciplinary project that encompasses disease biology and history (archaeology). The Department of Science and Technology is providing support for this project, the release mentioned.

The grant has been allocated towards Ashoka’s continuous investigation of the historical progression of different illnesses in India. The research will prioritise examining their correlation with climate conditions, eating habits, demographic disparities, age, gender, and socioeconomic status. In addition, the aim is to educate students from diverse fields to tackle crucial inquiries regarding these ailments. This initiative aims to facilitate the growth of a capable workforce and the creation of targeted countermeasures tailored to the unique circumstances of India, as per the release.

“Addressing the dynamic concerns around prevailing infectious diseases and potential future outbreaks effectively requires an interdisciplinary approach that takes into account inputs from natural as well as social sciences. At Ashoka, this approach is the bedrock of our educational offerings and research initiatives, Somak Ray Chaudhury, vice chancellor, Ashoka University, said.

Furthermore, Ashoka University claims that it is currently developing a new science campus next to the existing one in Sonepat (Haryana). The new campus will house schools for biosciences, physical sciences, mathematics and advanced computing, in addition to a dedicated science park and research laboratories. The university has also commenced various research projects; it has entered into collaborations with industry and several other eminent institutions for Research and Development in areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, genome analysis and novel rare diseases, to name a few, the release stated.

