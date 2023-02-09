Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham partners with L&T EduTech for experiential learning in B.Tech civil engineering

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen and Toubro (L&T) EduTech, to offer B.Tech in civil engineering to aspiring students. The course will be co-taught by the university and L&T experts through experiential learning method.

According to an official statement, the collaboration aims to facilitate the students to access the advanced course materials curated by the industry experts, and subsequently, qualify the students to take up internships at L&T.

“This collaboration is a great step towards bridging the Academia-Industry gap and will ensure that Amrita students are ready to tackle technology challenges. Amrita students can register on the L&T-supported talent exchange platform as part of the collaboration. This site is intended to serve as the industry’s entry point for finding students with specific skill sets for their projects,” Sasangan Ramanathan, dean, faculty of Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, said.

Furthermore, the statement said that the curriculum is designed to help students get exposure of industry. Under the collaboration, experts will offer technical seminars to Amrita’s students on the industry needs and the necessary skill sets. The collaboration will further offer an opportunity to register for additional online courses offered by L&T and enroll in internships at L&T at the end of the second and third years.