AAFT Online launches diploma in Retail Management

AAFT Group’s start-up venture, AAFT Online, is set to launch its one-year Retail Management Diploma at the beginning of January, 2023. The diploma programme aims to train both freshers and working professionals to gain a greater theoretical and practical understanding of the retail industry. The platform will offer 100% placement assistance to those registered, an official release said.

The course will cover several core aspects of the retail ecosystem, including the principles of management, business organisation, and retail marketing. It will further get students acquainted with Supply Chain Management, International Retailing, Retail Planning, Consumer Behaviour and Customer Service, E-commerce, Retail and Digital Marketing, Information Technology in Retail, and Retailpreneurship.

The focus of the course is to combine theoretical learning with practical exposure for holistic learning. Apart from thorough training, AAFT Online will offer internship tie-ups with big retail ventures, enabling learners to get real hands-on experience. It will also include live projects where the learners can get field training.

“The course will focus on the nuances of retail, covering both traditional and new-age aspects of the industry. Our course, designed keeping in mind both theoretical knowledge and hands-on training, will help both freshers and working professionals expand their skill sets in line with current industry demands,” Mohit Marwah, co-founder, co-CEO, AAFT Online, said.

Furthermore, Akshay Marwah, co-founder, co-CEO, AAFT Online, mentioned that the field of retail management has several opportunities. “This course will help students and those already in the field to build on their skills to create a successful career trajectory. They will learn from renowned experts and people who have made a name for themselves in the market, making it the perfect mix of theory and practice,” he said.

