269 students conferred with virtual degrees by IIHMR University on 7th Convocation amidst COVID-19

269 students were conferred with virtual degrees during IIHMR University’s 7th Convocation Ceremony. IIHMR University gave away degrees of MBA degrees to students in Hospital and Health Management, Pharmaceutical Management and Rural Management. 9 students received their PhD degrees.

Key speakers at the ceremony were Dr. Vishwa Mohan Katoch, NASI-ICMR Chair on Public Health Research Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur, Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group and Prem Sharma, Founder and CEO DayToDay Health were the Guest of Honour. Ceremony was Presided by Dr. SD Gupta, Chairperson, IIHMR University and Dr. PR Sodani, President IIHMR University.

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University said, “Our Alumni has been the greatest asset of IIHMR University due to their outstanding contributions in various sectors. To strengthen the Alumni support IIHMR University has initiated the Know your Alumni series and Alumni Mentoring Program which have been very well received by our students. IIHMR University has been recognised by various external agencies for its contribution to the health and allied sectors. We are working towards the acceptance of the New Education Policy recently announced by Govt of India. We would give our best for nation-building. We congratulate all the students who have undergone a meticulous training program and for the excellent contribution on the challenging issues in their field of interest.”

Dr. Vishwa Mohan Katoch, NASI-ICMR Chair on Public Health Research Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur, highlighting the broader purpose of higher education, said, “COVID-19 is a challenging situation. Students graduating must work to improve the situation in their respective domains. It is not the knowledge, but the application of it, that shall help every single individual passing out of IIHMR University to set benchmarks in their domains. The University has been galvanising society so that you students can achieve their goals. This institute looked at health in a more composite manner. As the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi are relevant even today, the teachings learnt at IIHMR University will be relevant for the rest of the lives of students graduating from this University. IIHMR University holds a legacy where students passing out can bring in transformations in even the farthest regions of the country. Unlike the other degrees existent, IIHMR University has introduced programs that carve a niche. The students must offer solutions in the areas chosen by them which will also help the Governments to move around these areas.”

Dr. Ashok Agarwal, Founder and Trustee of, IIHMR said, “IIHMR was built on the needs and contemporary requirements across the health and allied sectors. The Government and Private Sector and Hospitals have contributed tremendously and IIHMR has given a helping hand in this. Everyone should look for a consistent goal with changing requirements based on opportunities that are available and must be contributing for a larger benefit i.e towards the society. Students must be focused, consistent and must achieve goals.”

Students were placed in more than 150 organizations such as Abbott, Novartis, Apollo Munich, Accenture, Deloitte, Fortis, GlaxoSmithKline, Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospitals, Shalby, Zydus, Water Aid, Gujarat State Watershed Management Association (GSWMA), Rajeev Gandhi Foundation, Rajasthan Rural Livelihood Mission and many more.