Tamil Nadu reaches out to Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos for investments from Apple, Amazon

Close on the heels of inking 17 MoUs , attracting over Rs 15,000 crore worth investments to the state, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has directly reached out to 13 global heads of prominent companies in the electronic sector.

He has written to business tycoons, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Samsung president and CEO Kim Hyun Suk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and HP president and CEO Enrique Lores.

The letters to the business leaders outline the investment attractiveness and inherent advantages of Tamil Nadu. Besides, it offers support to further their growth and promises a customised incentive package according to their requirements.

A statement by the Tamil Nadu government said the CM had taken several steps to attract foreign investments to the state. This included the launch of Yaadhum Oorey portal, country-specific investment facilitation desks and diplomatic outreach programmes.

Many multinational companies are relocating their manufacturing activities to countries like India. The CM has constituted an Investment Promotion Task Force under the chairmanship of the chief secretary.

“The positive steps taken by the government is already showing results as evidenced by the fact that the state could recently sign MoUs with 17 foreign investments for Rs 15,128 crore. This shows that Tamil Nadu is the best destination for investment even in this pandemic situation,” it said.